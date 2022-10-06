ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Up 9.1% in September

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 2.3 %

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at 22.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of 24.73. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 1-year low of 21.93 and a 1-year high of 28.42.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

