Adadao (ADAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,196.00

Adadao (ADAO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Adadao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adadao has a total market capitalization of $234,065.93 and $11,196.00 worth of Adadao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adadao has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

Adadao Profile

Adadao’s launch date was March 21st, 2022. Adadao’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,000,000 tokens. Adadao’s official website is adadao.org. The official message board for Adadao is adadao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Adadao is https://reddit.com/r/adadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adadao’s official Twitter account is @adadao_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adadao Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adadao (ADAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Adadao has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Adadao is 0.0038765 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $781.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://adadao.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adadao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adadao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adadao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

