Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.
Insider Transactions at Adicet Bio
In other news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adicet Bio news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $1,122,701.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,968 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $125,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,967 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,841. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio Stock Performance
ACET opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.15. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $7.13 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.10). Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adicet Bio
Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.