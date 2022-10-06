Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $134.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.81 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $40,587,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,827,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,792,711.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 26,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $3,636,233.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 454,694 shares of company stock worth $62,363,942. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

