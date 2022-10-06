AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) versus Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Head to Head Analysis

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) and Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AEye and Icahn Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million 61.92 -$65.01 million ($0.64) -1.83 Icahn Enterprises $11.33 billion 1.50 -$518.00 million ($1.62) -32.46

AEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Icahn Enterprises. Icahn Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 2 0 3.00 Icahn Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AEye and Icahn Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AEye currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 882.91%. Given AEye’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than Icahn Enterprises.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.1% of Icahn Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and Icahn Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -57.24% -49.88% Icahn Enterprises -3.03% -3.52% -1.25%

Risk and Volatility

AEye has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Icahn Enterprises has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AEye beats Icahn Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Its Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts; and offers automotive repair and maintenance services. The company's Food Packaging segment produces and sells cellulosic, fibrous, and plastic casings that are used for preparing processed meat products. Its Real Estate segment is involved in the rental of retail, office, and industrial properties; construction and sale of single-family homes and residential units; and golf and club operations. This segment also engages in hotel and timeshare resort operations. The company's Home Fashion segment manufactures, sources, markets, distributes, and sells home fashion consumer products. Its Pharma segment offers pharmaceutical products and services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

