AFKDAO (AFK) Price Up 2.7% This Week

AFKDAO (AFK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One AFKDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AFKDAO has a total market cap of $118,845.49 and approximately $30,953.00 worth of AFKDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AFKDAO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

AFKDAO Profile

AFKDAO launched on May 23rd, 2022. AFKDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. AFKDAO’s official Twitter account is @afk_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. AFKDAO’s official website is afkdao.io. The official message board for AFKDAO is medium.com/@afk_dao.

Buying and Selling AFKDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “AFKDAO (AFK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. AFKDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AFKDAO is 0.00987959 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,657.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://afkdao.io.”

