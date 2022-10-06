African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.91

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 919696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

Get African Gold Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of African Gold Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $503,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $490,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $315,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.