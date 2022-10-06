AgeOfGods Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.35 Million (AOG)

AgeOfGods (AOG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, AgeOfGods has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. AgeOfGods has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $809,907.00 worth of AgeOfGods was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AgeOfGods token can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

AgeOfGods Profile

AgeOfGods launched on December 28th, 2021. AgeOfGods’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,911,513 tokens. AgeOfGods’ official Twitter account is @ageofgodsnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AgeOfGods is ageofgods.medium.com. The official website for AgeOfGods is www.ageofgods.net.

Buying and Selling AgeOfGods

According to CryptoCompare, “AgeOfGods (AOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AgeOfGods has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 50,911,513 in circulation. The last known price of AgeOfGods is 0.02633542 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $631,358.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ageofgods.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgeOfGods directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AgeOfGods should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AgeOfGods using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

