AGGREG8 FINANCE 24-Hour Volume Tops $231,823.00 (AG8)

AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last week, AGGREG8 FINANCE has traded down 89.6% against the US dollar. AGGREG8 FINANCE has a market capitalization of $44,574.17 and approximately $231,823.00 worth of AGGREG8 FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGGREG8 FINANCE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AGGREG8 FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145762 BTC.

AGGREG8 FINANCE Profile

AGGREG8 FINANCE launched on June 20th, 2022. The official message board for AGGREG8 FINANCE is medium.com/@aggreg821/aggreg8-finance-protocol-9db77c9869b8. AGGREG8 FINANCE’s official website is aggreg8.finance. AGGREG8 FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @aggreg8finance.

AGGREG8 FINANCE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AGGREG8 FINANCE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AGGREG8 FINANCE is 0.00005312 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aggreg8.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGGREG8 FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGGREG8 FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AGGREG8 FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGGREG8 FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGGREG8 FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.