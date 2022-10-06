AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AgileThought in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

AgileThought Price Performance

Shares of AgileThought stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AgileThought has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AgileThought will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AgileThought news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 855,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,009.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AgileThought

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AgileThought during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in AgileThought by 9.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AgileThought during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AgileThought by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Stories

