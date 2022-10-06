AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGFS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,073,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGFS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

(Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.