AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 264,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AgroFresh Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of AGFS stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.73.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGFS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
