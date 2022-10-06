Aimedis Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (AIMX)

Aimedis (AIMX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Aimedis token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aimedis has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Aimedis has a market cap of $2.42 million and approximately $261,065.00 worth of Aimedis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aimedis Token Profile

Aimedis launched on November 30th, 2017. Aimedis’ total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,478,181 tokens. Aimedis’ official website is aimedis.io. Aimedis’ official message board is aimedisglobal.medium.com. Aimedis’ official Twitter account is @aimedisglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aimedis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis (AIMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aimedis has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Aimedis is 0.01292271 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $259,600.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aimedis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aimedis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aimedis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aimedis using one of the exchanges listed above.

