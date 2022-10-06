Aimia (TSE:AIM) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Aimia Trading Up 0.8 %

Aimia stock opened at C$3.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.47. Aimia has a one year low of C$3.35 and a one year high of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 21.19 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market cap of C$330.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

