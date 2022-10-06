Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
AIRI opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $17.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.74.
Air Industries Group Company Profile
