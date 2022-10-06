AizaWorld Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53,364.00 (AIZA)

AizaWorld (AIZA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. AizaWorld has a market cap of $115,463.08 and approximately $53,364.00 worth of AizaWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AizaWorld has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AizaWorld token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

AizaWorld Profile

AizaWorld’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. AizaWorld’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,338,000 tokens. AizaWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@aizaworld.community. The official website for AizaWorld is aizaworld.com. AizaWorld’s official Twitter account is @worldaiza1.

AizaWorld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AizaWorld (AIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AizaWorld has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AizaWorld is 0.01273298 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $53,988.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aizaworld.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AizaWorld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AizaWorld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AizaWorld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

