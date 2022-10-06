Alanyaspor Fan Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,113.00 (ALA)

Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Alanyaspor Fan Token has a total market cap of $340,333.71 and approximately $160,113.00 worth of Alanyaspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alanyaspor Fan Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Alanyaspor Fan Token token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00005481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alanyaspor Fan Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,047.93 or 0.99996027 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002367 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049910 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00063821 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Alanyaspor Fan Token Profile

Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) is a token. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,005 tokens. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s official website is socios.com. Alanyaspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @alanyaspor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alanyaspor Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Alanyaspor Fan Token (ALA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Alanyaspor Fan Token has a current supply of 3,000,000 with 310,005 in circulation. The last known price of Alanyaspor Fan Token is 1.03648312 USD and is down -7.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $195,634.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alanyaspor Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alanyaspor Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alanyaspor Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alanyaspor Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alanyaspor Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.