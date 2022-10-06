Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 20,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,187,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,328.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.
