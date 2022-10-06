Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €267.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) received a €267.00 ($272.45) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.73% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays set a €214.00 ($218.37) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on Allianz in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th.
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €166.12 ($169.51) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($211.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €172.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €189.37.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
