Alpha Genesis Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.16 Million (AGEN)

Alpha Genesis (AGEN) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. Alpha Genesis has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $9,204.00 worth of Alpha Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Genesis token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Genesis has traded 50.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

About Alpha Genesis

Alpha Genesis was first traded on May 31st, 2022. Alpha Genesis’ total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000,000,000 tokens. Alpha Genesis’ official Twitter account is @alphgenesis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alpha Genesis is alphagenesis.io.

Alpha Genesis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Genesis (AGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Alpha Genesis has a current supply of 500,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alpha Genesis is 0.00000001 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,593.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphagenesis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Genesis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

