Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

