Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,583 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.