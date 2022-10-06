Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.8% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,703 shares of company stock worth $10,595,501 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL stock opened at $101.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.56 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.