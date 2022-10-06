Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $114.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,480,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,703 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,501. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

