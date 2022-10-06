AlphaDEX (ROAR) Price Tops $0.0110

AlphaDEX (ROAR) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, AlphaDEX has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One AlphaDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AlphaDEX has a market cap of $62,979.37 and approximately $80,459.00 worth of AlphaDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AlphaDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145783 BTC.

AlphaDEX Profile

AlphaDEX’s genesis date was January 26th, 2022. AlphaDEX’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,700,632 tokens. The official message board for AlphaDEX is alphadex.medium.com. AlphaDEX’s official website is alphadex.io. The Reddit community for AlphaDEX is https://reddit.com/r/alphadex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AlphaDEX’s official Twitter account is @thealphadex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AlphaDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “AlphaDEX (ROAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AlphaDEX has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AlphaDEX is 0.01060177 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,279.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alphadex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlphaDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlphaDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AlphaDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AlphaDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AlphaDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.