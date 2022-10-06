AlRihla (ALRIHLA) One Day Volume Tops $48,864.00

AlRihla (ALRIHLA) traded down 60.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, AlRihla has traded 92.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AlRihla has a total market capitalization of $156,899.33 and $48,864.00 worth of AlRihla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AlRihla token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

AlRihla Profile

AlRihla was first traded on September 9th, 2022. AlRihla’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AlRihla is https://reddit.com/r/alrihla_io. AlRihla’s official Twitter account is @alrihla_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AlRihla is alrihla.io.

Buying and Selling AlRihla

According to CryptoCompare, “AlRihla (ALRIHLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AlRihla has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AlRihla is 0.00039066 USD and is up 373.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $159,937.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alrihla.io/.”

