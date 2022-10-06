Altbase 24 Hour Volume Hits $15,735.00 (ALTB)

Altbase (ALTB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Altbase has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Altbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Altbase has a market capitalization of $374,593.00 and $15,735.00 worth of Altbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Altbase alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Altbase Profile

Altbase was first traded on September 27th, 2021. Altbase’s total supply is 935,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Altbase is https://reddit.com/r/altbaseapp. The official website for Altbase is altbase.com. Altbase’s official Twitter account is @altbaseapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Altbase Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altbase (ALTB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Altbase has a current supply of 935,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Altbase is 0.00040767 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $8,045.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altbase.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Altbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Altbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Altbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.