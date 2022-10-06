Altered State Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $401,860.00 (ASTO)

Altered State Token (ASTO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Altered State Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Altered State Token has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Altered State Token has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $401,860.00 worth of Altered State Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

About Altered State Token

Altered State Token’s genesis date was March 29th, 2022. Altered State Token’s total supply is 2,384,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,396,923 tokens. The Reddit community for Altered State Token is https://reddit.com/r/alteredstatemachine. Altered State Token’s official Twitter account is @altstatemachine and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Altered State Token is alteredstatemachine.xyz.

Altered State Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altered State Token (ASTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Altered State Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Altered State Token is 0.0608198 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $429,994.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alteredstatemachine.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altered State Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altered State Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Altered State Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

