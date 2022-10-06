Altimatum Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days ($ALTI)

Altimatum ($ALTI) traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Altimatum has a market capitalization of $33,266.37 and approximately $18,444.00 worth of Altimatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Altimatum token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Altimatum has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145713 BTC.

Altimatum Token Profile

Altimatum’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2022. Altimatum’s total supply is 9,825,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,324,300 tokens. The official website for Altimatum is altimatum.io. Altimatum’s official Twitter account is @altimatum7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Altimatum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Altimatum ($ALTI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Altimatum has a current supply of 9,825,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Altimatum is 0.00356771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altimatum.io/.”

