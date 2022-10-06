Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,434,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,703,000 after purchasing an additional 726,188 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,054,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,522,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 447,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

