Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,928 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $32,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

