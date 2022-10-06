AltSwitch Trading 50.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALTS)

AltSwitch (ALTS) traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, AltSwitch has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. AltSwitch has a market capitalization of $217,415.05 and approximately $34,810.00 worth of AltSwitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AltSwitch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

About AltSwitch

AltSwitch launched on January 18th, 2022. AltSwitch’s total supply is 545,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,000,000 tokens. AltSwitch’s official website is altswitch.io. The Reddit community for AltSwitch is https://reddit.com/r/altswitchglobal/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AltSwitch’s official Twitter account is @altswitchglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AltSwitch

According to CryptoCompare, “AltSwitch (ALTS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AltSwitch has a current supply of 545,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AltSwitch is 0.0004364 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $563.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://altswitch.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AltSwitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AltSwitch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AltSwitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

