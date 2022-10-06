ALYATTES (ALYA) Trading Down 10.9% This Week

ALYATTES (ALYA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. ALYATTES has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $91,465.00 worth of ALYATTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALYATTES has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One ALYATTES token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

ALYATTES Profile

ALYATTES’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. ALYATTES’s total supply is 199,239,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,054,853 tokens. ALYATTES’s official Twitter account is @alyattes_alya and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALYATTES’s official message board is medium.com/@alyattesofficial. The Reddit community for ALYATTES is https://reddit.com/r/alyattesofficial. The official website for ALYATTES is www.alyattes.io.

Buying and Selling ALYATTES

According to CryptoCompare, “ALYATTES (ALYA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ALYATTES has a current supply of 199,239,868.64176336 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ALYATTES is 0.29190209 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $131,554.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.alyattes.io.”

