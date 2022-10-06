Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 31st total of 71,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.98. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5,243.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 152,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,024 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 48,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.