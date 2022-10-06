Amazy (AZY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million

Amazy (AZY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Amazy token can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. Amazy has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Amazy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Amazy has traded down 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amazy Token Profile

Amazy’s genesis date was July 11th, 2022. Amazy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,707,561 tokens. Amazy’s official Twitter account is @amazyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amazy’s official website is amazy.io.

Buying and Selling Amazy

According to CryptoCompare, “Amazy (AZY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amazy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 40,923,921 in circulation. The last known price of Amazy is 0.06862656 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3,003,609.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://amazy.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amazy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amazy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amazy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

