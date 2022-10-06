Ambire Wallet Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $307,621.09 (WALLET)

Ambire Wallet (WALLET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Ambire Wallet has a total market cap of $307,621.09 and approximately $75,844.00 worth of Ambire Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ambire Wallet has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Ambire Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Ambire Wallet Coin Profile

Ambire Wallet’s genesis date was January 29th, 2022. Ambire Wallet’s total supply is 228,142,782 coins and its circulating supply is 21,731,542 coins. The official message board for Ambire Wallet is blog.ambire.com. The official website for Ambire Wallet is www.ambire.com. The Reddit community for Ambire Wallet is https://reddit.com/r/adex/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambire Wallet’s official Twitter account is @ambirewallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, "Ambire Wallet (WALLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. More information can be found at https://www.ambire.com/."

