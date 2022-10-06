American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) versus CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Critical Review

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CBTX has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of CBTX shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of CBTX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBTX $148.36 million 4.83 $35.60 million $1.48 19.76 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CBTX and American Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CBTX has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBTX and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBTX 0 0 0 0 N/A American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CBTX and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBTX 23.56% 6.60% 0.83% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CBTX pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CBTX pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBTX has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

CBTX beats American Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services. It operates through 34 banking locations, including 18 branches in Houston; 15 branches in Beaumont; and one branch in Dallas. The company was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. CBTX, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

