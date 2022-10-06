American Clean Resources Group (SMPR) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare American Clean Resources Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Clean Resources Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Clean Resources Group N/A -$1.13 million -6.86 American Clean Resources Group Competitors $1.69 billion $161.35 million -8.96

American Clean Resources Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Clean Resources Group. American Clean Resources Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51% American Clean Resources Group Competitors -67.71% -18.26% -8.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.8% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group’s peers have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Clean Resources Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Clean Resources Group Competitors 229 1056 1473 41 2.47

As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 32.13%. Given American Clean Resources Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Clean Resources Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

American Clean Resources Group peers beat American Clean Resources Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Clean Resources Group

(Get Rating)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for American Clean Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Clean Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.