American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

