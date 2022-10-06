American Research & Management Co. Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $311.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.22.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

