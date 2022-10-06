American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.09% of American States Water worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in American States Water by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American States Water by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.32. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.30%.

In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

