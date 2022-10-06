American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Up 8.2% in September

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 331,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $771.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $76.36.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $542.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $343,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 45.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,646 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 100,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 16.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

