AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,090,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after purchasing an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after purchasing an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $121.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

