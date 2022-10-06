Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Oppenheimer currently has a $290.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an underperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $233.82 on Monday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

