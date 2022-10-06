Analysts Issue Forecasts for Crown Castle Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Crown Castle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Crown Castle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $145.77 on Tuesday. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $143.18 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.35 and a 200 day moving average of $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 108,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

