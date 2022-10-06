Analysts Set Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) PT at $18.33

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on EURN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Euronav Stock Down 1.6 %

Euronav stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

