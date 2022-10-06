Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price at $32.38

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $22.47 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $5,006,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 180.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 78,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

