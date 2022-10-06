Analyzing Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 13.44% 1.72% 0.48% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.46% 9.19% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.3% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $10.32 million 6.56 $1.93 million N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.71 million 2.73 $4.87 million $1.40 14.21

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Catalyst Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Catalyst Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction and land loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of June 30, 2022, it operated six full-service banking offices located in Shreveport, Louisiana; two full-service banking offices located in Bossier City, Louisiana; and one full-service banking office located in Minden, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

