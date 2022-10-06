Analyzing ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of ClearOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of ClearOne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ClearOne and Pineapple Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearOne 0 0 0 0 N/A Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ClearOne and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne $28.97 million 0.48 -$7.69 million ($0.30) -1.92 Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.93 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Pineapple Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ClearOne.

Volatility and Risk

ClearOne has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearOne and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne -22.93% -10.75% -8.55% Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38%

Summary

ClearOne beats Pineapple Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices. It also provides video products, such as video conferencing and collaboration solutions; and AV networking, which deliver the IP A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video, and control over TCP/IP networks. In addition, the company offers professional microphones consisting of beamforming microphones, ceiling microphones, and wireless microphones. ClearOne, Inc. sells its commercial products to a network of independent professional audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

