Analyzing JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) and Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA)

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nocera and JBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Nocera alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocera 0 0 0 0 N/A JBS 0 1 1 0 2.50

JBS has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 280.95%. Given JBS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JBS is more favorable than Nocera.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of JBS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nocera and JBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocera N/A N/A N/A JBS 6.17% 47.83% 11.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nocera and JBS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocera $9.94 million 1.58 -$9.62 million N/A N/A JBS $65.00 billion 0.16 $3.80 billion $3.71 2.55

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than Nocera.

Summary

JBS beats Nocera on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocera

(Get Rating)

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company also engages in the construction, management, and operation of aquaculture facilities. In addition, it provides consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. Nocera, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About JBS

(Get Rating)

JBS S.A., a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power. In addition, it is involved in tallow, palm oil, caustic soda, stearin, transportation, dog biscuits, hygiene and personal care, and sausage casings business; the operation of distribution centers and harbors; and the provision of cattle fattening, transportation, logistics, warehousing, and waste management and recycling services. Further, the company trades in cooked frozen meat; and operates Mercado da Carne store that provides beef and related items. It offers its products under the 1953, Doriana, Friboi, Massa Leve, Maturatta, Seara, Seara Gourmet, Swift, Angus Friboi, Anglo, Big Frango, Bordon, Confiança, delicate, Do Chef, Frangosul, Frigor Hans, LeBon, Reserva Friboi, Rezende, 1855, Incrível Seara, 5 Star, Aspen Ridge, Plumrose, Gold'n Plump, Just Bared Chicken, La Herencia, Moy Park, Pilgrim's, Primo, Rigamonti, and Swift Black. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.