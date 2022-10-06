AnchorSwap (ANCHOR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9,202.00

AnchorSwap (ANCHOR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. AnchorSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $9,202.00 worth of AnchorSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AnchorSwap token can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AnchorSwap has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

About AnchorSwap

AnchorSwap was first traded on August 13th, 2021. AnchorSwap’s total supply is 225,647,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,276,065 tokens. The official message board for AnchorSwap is medium.com/@anchorfinance. The Reddit community for AnchorSwap is https://reddit.com/r/anchorfinance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AnchorSwap’s official Twitter account is @anchor_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. AnchorSwap’s official website is anchorfinance.io.

Buying and Selling AnchorSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “AnchorSwap (ANCHOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AnchorSwap has a current supply of 225,647,213 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AnchorSwap is 0.01203376 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $667.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anchorfinance.io.”

